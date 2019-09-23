Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Dealing with lower-body issue
Palmieri is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Palmieri came into preseason still nursing his lower-body problem, so it's unclear if this is the same issue or if something enw popped up. The winger has just two more preseason games in order to prepare for Opening Night, starting with Wednesday's matchup with Boston.
