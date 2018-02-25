Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Dons rally cap, scores twice in win
Palmieri scored back-to-back goals in the third period to help the Devils stun the Islanders 2-1 at home Saturday.
This was the first two-goal effort of the season for Palmieri, who's now amassed a whopping 15 shots over the past two games. New Jersey still has work to do in order to pin down a playoff spot, but the winger appears to be playing his heart out. His February output included seven goals and four assists to complement a shiny plus-9 rating through 13 games.
