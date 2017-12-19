Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Eased back into action in return
Palmieri (foot) racked up two shots on goal and a blocked shot over 13:23 of ice time Monday against the Ducks.
Palmieri didn't near his average of 16:52 of ice time during his first game back, but that's to be expected as he gets his legs back under him following an extended layoff. The winger's ice time should steadily increase until he returns to the norm and his production will likely increase accordingly. Although he didn't contribute a point Monday, Palmieri does own nine (four goals, five assists) through 14 games played this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...