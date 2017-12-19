Palmieri (foot) racked up two shots on goal and a blocked shot over 13:23 of ice time Monday against the Ducks.

Palmieri didn't near his average of 16:52 of ice time during his first game back, but that's to be expected as he gets his legs back under him following an extended layoff. The winger's ice time should steadily increase until he returns to the norm and his production will likely increase accordingly. Although he didn't contribute a point Monday, Palmieri does own nine (four goals, five assists) through 14 games played this season.