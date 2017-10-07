Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits game with injury
Palmieri left Saturday's game against Colorado in the second period after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
Palmieri sustained the injury when Colorado's Erik Johnson connected with a knee-on-knee hit late in the second period of Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old winger had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room. Coach John Hynes couldn't provide an update on Palmieri's condition after the game, but more information on his condition should be released prior to Monday's matchup with the Sabres.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Thawing offensively at season's end•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Stays hot in Friday's loss•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Two points, plus-4 against Philly•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp twice in Saturday's loss•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Two points make nine in last six•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Stays hot with another two-point showing•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...