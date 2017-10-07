Palmieri left Saturday's game against Colorado in the second period after suffering an apparent lower-body injury, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

Palmieri sustained the injury when Colorado's Erik Johnson connected with a knee-on-knee hit late in the second period of Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old winger had to be helped off the ice and into the locker room. Coach John Hynes couldn't provide an update on Palmieri's condition after the game, but more information on his condition should be released prior to Monday's matchup with the Sabres.