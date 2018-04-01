Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits in third period
Palmieri left Saturday's game during the third period after taking a high stick just below his eye, Amanda Stein of the team's official site reports.
After the incident Palmieri was bleeding profusely, and didn't return to the contest. Following the game head coach John Hynes didn't have an update on his health Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports, bringing his status for Sunday's game against Montreal into question. If Palmieri is unable to go, Patrick Maroon figures to move up and take his spot on the first line.
