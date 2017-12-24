Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits in third Saturday
Palmieri left in the third period of Saturday's game against the Blackhawks and didn't return, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
It's unclear what specifically Palmieri was dealing with, and it was reported that he was kept out for precautionary reasons with the game well in hand. The top-six winger has four goals and seven assists through 15 games, so fantasy owners will be hoping the upcoming break gives him enough time to heal ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Red Wings.
