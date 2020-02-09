Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Fifth straight season of 20 goals
Palmieri had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 3-2 win over Los Angeles.
Palmieri has now potted 20 goals in five consecutive seasons. His pace is quickening -- he has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his last nine games, and he's trending toward a mid-50 point season. Palmieri has been a big part of the Devils' season-high six game point streak (3-0-3).
