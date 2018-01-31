Palmieri stuffed the stat sheet in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sabres, finishing with a goal, an assist, four shots, three blocks and a plus-2 rating.

Palmieri's mouthful of a stat line overstates his actual impact on the game, as much of his fantasy value came from an empty-net goal scored with six seconds left. Still, this strong performance coming out of the All-Star break represents a marked turnaround from the five-game point drought Palmieri had going heading into the break.