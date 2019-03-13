Palmieri scored his 27th goal of the season, but his Devils ended up on the wrong side of a 9-4 loss to the Flames.

Palmieri has 49 points in 66 games, although he hadn't scored in his last six appearances. He's also battled a lower-body injury in that span. With another point, Palmieri would have his third 50-point campaign in four seasons, all coming with the Devils. The winger could be a solid addition to fantasy owners needing goals in their playoff matches.