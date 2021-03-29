Palmieri scored a goal on three shots Sunday in a 1-0 win over the Bruins.

Palmieri deflected a Ty Smith shot to break a scoreless deadlock with 3:23 left in the first period and New Jersey netminder MacKenzie Blackwood made the 1-0 lead stand the rest of the way. For Palmieri it was his seventh goal of the season and his third in the last six outings. The 29-year-old, who has 16 points in 32 games, has seen his shooting percentage go from a career-high 16.1 in 2019-20 to a career-low 8.8 this season.