Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Fuels comeback in Minnesota
Palmeiri scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
His 25th goal of the season midway through the third period brought the Devils to within one after they'd fallen behind 4-1 in the second period, and Palmeiri then set up Nico Hischier for the OT winner to complete the comeback. With 44 points through 58 games, the 27-year-old winger is well on his way to the first 60-point campaign of his career.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Pots goal without celebration•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine Monday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Will be on All-Star team•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Breaks out in win over Blackhawks•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Pots 20th goal of season•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: On same page as Taylor Hall•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...