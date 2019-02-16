Palmeiri scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

His 25th goal of the season midway through the third period brought the Devils to within one after they'd fallen behind 4-1 in the second period, and Palmeiri then set up Nico Hischier for the OT winner to complete the comeback. With 44 points through 58 games, the 27-year-old winger is well on his way to the first 60-point campaign of his career.