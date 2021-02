Palmieri was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.

Palmieri is back on the active roster, but 13 of the Devils' players remain in the league's protocol. Nevertheless, they're scheduled to return Tuesday against the Rangers. Palmieri should be ready to re-enter the lineup if the game remains on as planned. He dished out three assists and 13 hits through eight games before landing in protocol.