Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Game-day call for Wednesday
Palmieri, who's dealing with a lower-body injury, will have his status decided Wednesday, ahead of that evening's road contest versus the Maple Leafs, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
The Devils felt that Palmieri was feeling good enough to travel with the team to Buffalo ahead of Monday's game against the Sabres, but the right winger, who broke out for 56 goals and 54 assists over his first couple of seasons in New Jersey, didn't end up suiting up for that contest. He remains day-to-day.
