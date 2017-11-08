Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Game-time decision against Oilers
Palmieri (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Edmonton, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
If Palmieri is given the all-clear, it would end a six-game absence dating back to Oct. 20. By activating the winger off injured reserve, the Devils would likely go back to suiting up 12 forwards and six defenseman, which could see Dalton Prout bounced from the game-day lineup. In order to clear space for the 26-year-old, New Jersey is expected to place Marcus Johansson (concussion) on IR.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...