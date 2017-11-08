Palmieri (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with Edmonton, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.

If Palmieri is given the all-clear, it would end a six-game absence dating back to Oct. 20. By activating the winger off injured reserve, the Devils would likely go back to suiting up 12 forwards and six defenseman, which could see Dalton Prout bounced from the game-day lineup. In order to clear space for the 26-year-old, New Jersey is expected to place Marcus Johansson (concussion) on IR.