Palmieri is considered "good," but won't play Wednesday against the Bruins, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Palmieri was just deemed day-to-day with a minor lower-body injury Monday, so the fact that he's already been medically cleared is a little surprising. While he won't play Wednesday, he should rejoin the lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets.

