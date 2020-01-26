Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Good to go Monday
Palmieri (foot) will play in Monday's game versus the Senators, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Palmieri has missed the last four games, but he'll be lifted from IR and suit up versus the conference opponent Monday. The 28-year-old winger has enjoyed an impressive campaign with 31 points -- 12 on the power play -- over 44 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.