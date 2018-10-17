Palmieri scored his seventh goal of the season with a power-play marker in the first period, helping his team earn a 3-0 win over Dallas on Tuesday.

Palmieri is taking full advantage of his ice time and the quality of his linemates, as he's found the net in all four of New Jersey's games this year. He obviously won't continue to shoot 38.9 percent, but he'll likely continue to be a solid all-around option even after his shooting percentage regresses to the mean again.