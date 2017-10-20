Palmieri collected a goal and an assist in the third period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Senators.

This was quite the clutch performance from the American winger, as he helped New Jersey erase a 4-2 deficit before teammate John Moore sealed the victory in overtime. Palmieri is clicking offensively with eight points (including three multi-point efforts) through his first six appearances this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories