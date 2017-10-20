Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Key catalyst in rally
Palmieri collected a goal and an assist in the third period of Thursday's 5-4 overtime road win over the Senators.
This was quite the clutch performance from the American winger, as he helped New Jersey erase a 4-2 deficit before teammate John Moore sealed the victory in overtime. Palmieri is clicking offensively with eight points (including three multi-point efforts) through his first six appearances this season.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Continues power-play production•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Returning to action Wednesday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Game-day call for Wednesday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Ruled out Monday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Will be on road trip•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits game with injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...