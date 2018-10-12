Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp twice Thursday
Palmieri netted two goals on five shots during Thursday's 6-0 blowout win over the Capitals.
Palmieri now has a pair of two-goal games to open the 2018-19 season. It is highly unlikely he will be able to keep up a 50% shooting rate over the course of the campaign, but his top-line minutes and tenacity make him a valuable (albeit unheralded) contributor in all formats.
