According to coach Alain Nasreddine, there's a "slight chance" Palmieri (foot) will join the Devils at some point during the team's four-game road trip, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Jesper Bratt has already been chosen to replace Palmieri in the All-Star game, which will take place on Jan. 25, so it's safe to assume the 28-year-old winger will miss New Jersey's next three games at a minimum. There's a slight chance that he'll link up with the Devils ahead of their Jan. 27 matchup with Ottawa, but that's looking like a longshot at this point. It wouldn't be surprising to see Palmieri surface on injured reserve in the coming days.