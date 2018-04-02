Palmieri extended his point streak to five games with a secondary assist in Sunday's 2-1 road win over the Canadiens.

Palmieri, who was questionable with a facial injury but eventually flew to Montreal in order to play, set the table for rookie Nico Hischier's game-tying tally in the third frame. The former is up to 24 goals and 19 assists through 60 games this campaign.

