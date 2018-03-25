Palmieri notched his 21st goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

The goal stood as the winner. Palmieri has hit the 20-goal mark for three straight season, all of which have come in New Jersey. He made it this season despite missing significant time due to injury. And despite his overall numbers being down, Palmieri has still delivered strong production on the power play. Nineteen of his 37 points have come with the man advantage.