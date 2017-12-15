Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Not expected to play Friday
Palmieri (foot) remains on injured reserve and isn't in the projected lineup for Friday's game against the Stars.
Palmieri was officially upgraded to day-to-day Tuesday, so there's a distinct possibility he'll be ready to return Monday against the Ducks. The American winger's owners should plan on slotting him back into their lineups as soon as he's cleared to play, as he's been productive when healthy this season, notching four goals and nine points in 13 contests.
