Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Not returning Tuesday
Palmieri (undisclosed) will not return to Tuesday's game against Washington, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
The veteran winger has his third 50-point campaign in the last four seasons and remains a vital part of the Devils' squad. He was injured early in the first period and was held out from there on. An update on his injury should be available after the game.
