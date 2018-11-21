Devils' Kyle Palmieri: On pace for best year yet
Palmieri has 11 goals and 20 points in 19 games this season.
Palmieri has found success on the power play again with five goals and four assists on the unit. His current pace is a career-high 86 points, even though his 19.3 percent shooting rate is bound to regress as the season goes on. Nevertheless, he's leading the teams in goals and points and is second in hits (35), making him a well-rounded fantasy asset moving forward.
