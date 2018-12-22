Palmieri accounted for a goal, two assists and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Senators. For good measure, his first apple took place on the man advantage.

Palmieri was the lone distributor on a pair of Taylor Hall goals in the second period, but not before the savvy veteran extended the lead to 2-0 courtesy of Hall and Nico Hischier in the first frame. The points trio boosts Palmieri's progressive total to 33 (18 goals, 15 assists) through 34 games. At this rate, Palmieri will crush his previous career best of 57 points from the 2015-16 campaign.