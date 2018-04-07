Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Onlooker for regular-season finale
Palmieri is projected to sit out Saturday evening against the Capitals for rest, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
This news is corroborated by Palmieri's omission from the line configurations, as presented by Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site. It also appears that Taylor Hall, Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac will sit out as the Devils gear up for their first playoff appearance since 2012.
