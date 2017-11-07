Palmieri (lower body) won't play Tuesday against the Blues, but may return to practice Wednesday, Jim Cerny of the Sporting News reports.

Palmieri has missed New Jersey's last five games, so this makes six in a row. His next chance to return will be Thursday against the Oilers. Considering that he's been over 50 points in his last two seasons and has seven points in seven games this year, the Devils will be glad to have him back.