Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Out at least two more games
Palmieri, who's dealing with a foot injury, has been upgraded to day-to-day, but he won't travel to Montreal for Thursday's game.
The American winger officially remains on injured reserve, and we suspect that he's only day-to-day in the sense that he'll be reevaluated before each of the upcoming games this week. If possible, we advise that you hang onto Palmieri in fantasy leagues given that he's a dynamic playmaker who posted nine points (four goals, five assists) in 13 games -- with five power-play points -- ahead of this latest ailment.
