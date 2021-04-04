Palmieri (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's game against the Capitals for precautionary purposes, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It's unclear if Palmieri has an injury, as the Devils may be holding the pending free agent out in case a trade offer surfaces. The 30-year-old scored four goals over the last eight games. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Sabres. The trade deadline is April 12.