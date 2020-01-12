Palmieri (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Palmieri picked up the injury in Saturday's game against the Capitals, and evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss time. The 28-year-old's absence will be a huge loss for the Devils, especially considering he's racked up 31 points in 44 games this campaign. In his stead, Jesper Bratt is expected to get moved up to the top line Sunday.