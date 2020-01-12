Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Picks up injury
Palmieri (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Lightning, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Palmieri picked up the injury in Saturday's game against the Capitals, and evidenced by this news, the injury is serious enough to force him to miss time. The 28-year-old's absence will be a huge loss for the Devils, especially considering he's racked up 31 points in 44 games this campaign. In his stead, Jesper Bratt is expected to get moved up to the top line Sunday.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Two points in loss to Isles•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Three points against Toronto•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Produces helper in big win•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Scores another GWG•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Buries game-winning goal•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Tickles twine on power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.