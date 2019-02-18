Palmieri scored a goal and added two assists in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sabres.

The Devils' forward played a role in New Jersey's first three goals of Sunday's game, including picking up the primary helper on Jesper Bratt's power-play goal midway through the second period. Palmieri would then give his team a 3-1 lead midway through the third period, scoring his 24th of the season at the 14:09 mark. He also dished out a game-high four hits in the win.