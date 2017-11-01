Palmieri (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, with the transaction retroactive to Oct. 22.

The savvy top-six winger will be able to return whenever he's healthy due to the backdating of the IR move. Meanwhile, the Devils have activated Brian Boyle, who's battling Chronic Myeloid Luekemia, for his triumphant season debut against the Canucks.

