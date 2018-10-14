Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Posts third straight multi-goal effort
Palmieri scored two goals -- one coming on the power play -- and fired six shot on net in Sunday's 3-2 win over San Jose.
Through three games, Palmieri has six goals, picking up two in each contest. Last season, the New York native didn't score his sixth goal until January after an injury-riddled start to the 2017-18 campaign. Palmieri should continue posting strong offensive number on the Devils' top line next to Taylor Hall and Nico Hischier, as well as a role on the team's top power-play unit.
