Palmieri scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.

On an individual level, Palmieri started 2019 off on the right foot by scoring his 20th goal of 2018-19. The 27-year-old now has four straight seasons with 20 or more goals. It's been a breakout campaign for Palmieri, averaging a career-high 0.90 points per game to this point while also scoring on 16 percent of his shots, also a career high. Wednesday's game saw the right winger tally five shots on net, tying him for the team lead. Despite the loss, Palmieri ended the night with a plus-2 rating.