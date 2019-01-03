Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Pots 20th goal of season
Palmieri scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
On an individual level, Palmieri started 2019 off on the right foot by scoring his 20th goal of 2018-19. The 27-year-old now has four straight seasons with 20 or more goals. It's been a breakout campaign for Palmieri, averaging a career-high 0.90 points per game to this point while also scoring on 16 percent of his shots, also a career high. Wednesday's game saw the right winger tally five shots on net, tying him for the team lead. Despite the loss, Palmieri ended the night with a plus-2 rating.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: On same page as Taylor Hall•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Scores two more goals but loses•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: On pace for best year yet•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Continues to lead team in scoring•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Stellar in losing effort•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Keeps rolling in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...