Palmieri scored two goals -- one shorthanded -- in Thursday's 3-2 win over Boston.

The five-time 24-goal scorer finally got the monkey off his back, potting his first goals of the season in his 10th game. Palmieri usually contributes on the other special teams unit, with 59 career power-play goals, but he scored his second career shorthanded goal for his second marker of the second period to hand New Jersey a 2-0 lead. Now that he has seen the puck cross the goal line, expect Palmieri to start marking the scoresheet with greater regularity.