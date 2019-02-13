Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Pots goal without celebration
Palmieri tickled the twine on the power play in Tuesday's blowout loss to the Blues.
With the Devils warming up the bus while down six goals in the third period, a simple head nod was the extent of the celebration after Palmieri flicked a wrister past Jordan Binnington's glove. Palmieri has 24 goals this season, matching last year's total while taking six less games.
