Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Power-play success continues
Palmieri dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Montreal.
Palmieri has seven points in the past seven games, four of which have come on the power play. Success with the extra man is nothing new for the Long Island native, as Palmieri has 59 power-play points (26 goals) among his 143 points over the past three seasons.
