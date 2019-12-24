Palmieri supplied an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Palmieri earned the secondary helper on P.K. Subban's tally in the second period, which would count as the game-winner. In 11 games in December, Palmieri has amassed five goals and two assists. He's at 23 points, 86 shots, 45 hits and 39 PIM through 36 contests this season.