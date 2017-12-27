Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Ready to roll Wednesday
Palmieri (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings.
Palmieri exited Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in the third period due to precautionary reasons, so he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old winger, who's notched five goals and 12 points in 16 games this season, will occupy his usual role skating on the Devils' second line and top power-play unit against Detroit.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits in third Saturday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Collects two points Thursday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Eased back into action in return•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Back to health•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Out at least two more games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...