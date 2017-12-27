Palmieri (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Wings.

Palmieri exited Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks in the third period due to precautionary reasons, so he was never in serious danger of missing Wednesday's contest. The 26-year-old winger, who's notched five goals and 12 points in 16 games this season, will occupy his usual role skating on the Devils' second line and top power-play unit against Detroit.