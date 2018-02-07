Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Records another multi-point showing
Palmieri scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.
This was the winger's third multi-point outing through the past four games, and the heater has him up to 12 goals and 12 assists through 34 contests this season. Injuries have cut into Palmieri's numbers, but when he's been in the lineup, he's been a solid scorer. With a consistent top-six role and power-play looks, expect the 26-year-old American to remain a steady fantasy asset.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...