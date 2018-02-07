Palmieri scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Ottawa.

This was the winger's third multi-point outing through the past four games, and the heater has him up to 12 goals and 12 assists through 34 contests this season. Injuries have cut into Palmieri's numbers, but when he's been in the lineup, he's been a solid scorer. With a consistent top-six role and power-play looks, expect the 26-year-old American to remain a steady fantasy asset.