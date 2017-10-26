Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Remains off ice
Palmieri (lower body) hasn't skated since Sunday, Andrew Gross of The Bergen Record reports.
This obviously doesn't bode well for Palmieri's chances of facing the Senators on Friday, but we'd still wait for official team confirmation that he's out before making any drastic moves in the fantasy realm. If you were to yank Palmieri from your virtual lineup and he ends up playing, you'd be missing out on a guy who's been averaging a point per game this season -- three goals and four assists with more than half of that total taking place with the man advantage.
