Palmieri (lower body) was activated off injured reserve Thursday.

Palmieri returns to action following a six-game absence due to his lower-body ailment. Unfortunately for Devils fans, Marcus Johansson (concussion) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move. The 26-year-old Palmieri figures to slot back onto the top line alongside Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall.

