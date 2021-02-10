Palmieri was activated from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Wednesday, Corey Masisak of The Athletic reports.
Although Palmieri's been cleared, the Devils still have 17 players in the league's COVID-19 protocols, so at this point there's no telling when they'll be able to resume play. Palmieri has picked up three helpers through eight games this campaign.
