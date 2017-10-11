Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Returning to action Wednesday
Palmieri (lower body) will return to New Jersey's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.
Palmieri racked up two assists in 10:29 of ice time in the Devils' season opener before exiting that game due to injury, so he'll look to hit the ground running Wednesday against a Toronto team that's allowing an average of 3.33 goals per game this season. The 26-year-old winger is expected to skate on New Jersey's first line against the Leafs, and he also should see time on the man advantage as a member of his team's second power-play unit.
