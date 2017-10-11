Palmieri (lower body) will return to New Jersey's lineup for Wednesday's game against the Maple Leafs, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Palmieri racked up two assists in 10:29 of ice time in the Devils' season opener before exiting that game due to injury, so he'll look to hit the ground running Wednesday against a Toronto team that's allowing an average of 3.33 goals per game this season. The 26-year-old winger is expected to skate on New Jersey's first line against the Leafs, and he also should see time on the man advantage as a member of his team's second power-play unit.