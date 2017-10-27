Palmieri (lower body) will not play Friday night versus the Senators, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

This comes as no surprise as he hasn't been skating during his injury rehab. Drew Stafford and Jesper Bratt should continue manning the top six on the right wing in Palmieri's absence; the former is particularly intriguing, as he's tallied three goals and an assist over the past four games.

