Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Ruled out Monday
Palmieri won't suit up versus the Rangers on Monday due to an undisclosed issue, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Palmieri was bogged down in a seven-game pointless streak, despite averaging 2:35 of ice time with the man advantage. The New York native continues to put shots on goal, however, as he tallied 17 during his current slump. The team hasn't provided an update on the winger's status for the final two games, so fantasy owners should consider him day-to-day for the time being.
