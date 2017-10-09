Palmieri (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's clash with Buffalo

Palmieri is with the team on its road trip, so he could still return to action Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. In his first game of the season, the winger garnered a pair of assists, despite logging just 10:29 of ice time in that contest. The 26-year-old's ailment -- combined with that of Drew Stafford (lower body) -- will likely force rookie Jesper Bratt into a first-line role.