Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Ruled out Monday
Palmieri (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's clash with Buffalo
Palmieri is with the team on its road trip, so he could still return to action Wednesday against the Maple Leafs. In his first game of the season, the winger garnered a pair of assists, despite logging just 10:29 of ice time in that contest. The 26-year-old's ailment -- combined with that of Drew Stafford (lower body) -- will likely force rookie Jesper Bratt into a first-line role.
More News
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Will be on road trip•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Exits game with injury•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Thawing offensively at season's end•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Stays hot in Friday's loss•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Two points, plus-4 against Philly•
-
Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Lights lamp twice in Saturday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...