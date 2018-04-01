Devils' Kyle Palmieri: Ruled out Sunday
Palmieri (face) will not play Sunday night against the Canadiens, Deb Placey of MSG Networks reports.
An energetic scoring winger in the top six, Palmieri's absence comes at an especially bad time. The Devils are not a shoo-in for the playoffs, and fantasy owners were probably hyped about using Palmieri since he's crafted a four-game point streak comprised of four goals and two assists. At any rate, expect New Jersey to have a different look up front with Palmieri out of commission and Marcus Johansson (concussion) finally activated.
