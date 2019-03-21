Palmieri (undisclosed) did skate ahead of the team's practice Thursday, but won't be in the lineup against the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

The fact that Palmieri is at least skating on his own is a good sign, but finds himself back in the infirmary after picking up an injury versus the Caps on Tuesday. The New York native already reached the 50-point mark for the third time in the last four years, but seems unlikely to challenge for 60 even if he misses just one game. The return of Pavel Zacha (upper body) will prevent the Devils from having to dig even deeper into the minor-league ranks to find healthy bodies to put in the lineup.